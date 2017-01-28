Report shows number of voided standardized tests down

BATON ROUGE, La. - A Jefferson Parish middle school threw out 145 of its students' state standardized LEAP tests in the 2015-16 school year, the highest number of tests tossed at a single school.



Those were among the findings of the state education department's annual testing irregularity report.



Overall, 186 Louisiana schools voided 885 tests, a smaller number than the 1,271 tests voided the year before.



Superintendent of Education John White says the decline in voided tests show that increased training, movement of testing administration online and inspector general's investigations are working.



Jefferson Parish school spokeswoman Elizabeth Branley told NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune that Gretna Middle School threw out 145 LEAP tests because some students got accommodations they did not need. Branley said the district's investigation found an unintentional mistake, an error in coding.