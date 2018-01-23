Report: Shots fired at New Orleans high school

Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities swarmed a New Orleans school after shots were fired at the campus Monday afternoon.

According to a report from WWL, the shooting was reported at New Charter High near the UNO East campus. NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said that a dark-colored pickup truck pulled up outside of the school and three shots were fired in the general direction of a couple of students outside.

One student suffered an injury to his elbow, though authorities say he was hurt when he fell to the ground and was not hurt from a gunshot. No other injuries were reported.

One of the students in the group had gun residue on his hands, and he was subject to arrest, Harrison told WWL. Another student was found with a firearm.

The school was temporarily placed on lockdown.