Report: Search resumes for good Samaritan after car crashes into Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS - The search continues for a good Samaritan who jumped into Lake Pontchartrain after witnessing a car crash into the water Tuesday night.

According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating the crash around 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Investigators learned that two men were inside a vehicle at the Blue Crab restaurant when one of them drove the car into the lake.

Witnesses and workers jumped in to save the two who were rescued and taken to the hospital. One victim later died from his injuries. The other is listed in critical condition at this time.

A worker from Blue Crab is still missing as of Wednesday morning. Police have not identified any of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.