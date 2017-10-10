Report: Saints trade Adrian Peterson to Arizona

NEW ORLEANS - ESPN is reporting that the Saints have traded running back Adrian Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional draft pick.

Peterson was picked up in the offseason, however he hasn't seen much playtime. Since the start of the season, Peterson has only picked up 81 yards on 27 carries. Meanwhile, Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara have gotten been doing the bulk of the work.

Saint's acquisition of the future Hall of Famer was much hyped ahead of the season opener.

Peterson spent the bulk of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, making the Pro Bowl numerous times. He rushed for 2,097 yards in 2012, his best season. However, injuries have plagued Peterson in recent years.