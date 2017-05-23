77°
Report: Saints superfan Jarrius released from hospital
NEW ORLEANS - Jarrius Robertson, the smiling, trash-talking Saints superfan has been released from the hospital nearly a month after his successful liver transplant.
According to a report from WWL-TV, Ochsner staff lined halls Friday as the 15-year-old walked out of the hospital with his father and brother.
Jarrius wanted to let everyone know that his recovery is going well and shared a special message for his fans.
"Thank you for supporting me, praying for me, and everything," Jarrius said. "I love you guys, and I will be back on the Saints sideline."
This is Jarrius' second liver transplant due to his chronic liver disease, biliary atresia. He had his first when he was just a year old, and his transplant team had anticipated a difficult surgery. But Dr. John Seal said it went well, and that Jarrius's attitude has helped in his recovery.
Jarrius' parents, Patricia Hoyal and Jordy Robertson, said they're forever grateful to the family that made the decision to donate their child's liver. Jarrius needed a pediatric liver because of his small size.
"I pray every night that I get to meet the mom and the dad, because they're a blessing to me and my child," said Hoyal. "I just want them to meet Jarrius personally, so they can see their child does live on and we are so grateful and so humble."
Jarrius' doctors say he will continue to have regular appointments to monitor his progress.
Saints Head Coach Sean Payton invited Jarrius to attend the team's first meeting of OTA's. Jarrius tweeted out that he and Payton are getting the team ready for the season. He also promises fans he'll be back on the sideline this coming season.
