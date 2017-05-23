Report: Saints superfan Jarrius released from hospital

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Jarrius Robertson, the smiling, trash-talking Saints superfan has been released from the hospital nearly a month after his successful liver transplant.

According to a report from WWL-TV, Ochsner staff lined halls Friday as the 15-year-old walked out of the hospital with his father and brother.

Jarrius wanted to let everyone know that his recovery is going well and shared a special message for his fans.

"Thank you for supporting me, praying for me, and everything," Jarrius said. "I love you guys, and I will be back on the Saints sideline."

This is Jarrius' second liver transplant due to his chronic liver disease, biliary atresia . He had his first when he was just a year old, and his transplant team had anticipated a difficult surgery. But Dr. John Seal said it went well, and that Jarrius's attitude has helped in his recovery.