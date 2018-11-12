55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Saints signing veteran WR Brandon Marshall

9 hours 57 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 November 12, 2018 10:38 AM November 12, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Brandon Marshall / Facebook

NEW ORLEANS - After losing Dez Bryant to injury last week just days following his signing, the Saints have potentially snagged another battle-tested receiver to fill out their roster.

On Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the Saints were in the process of signing free agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who was released by the Seahawks earlier this season.

Marshall is a six-time Pro Bowl selection with at least 100 catches in six seasons, an NFL best. Despite that, Marshall has never been in a playoff game in 13 seasons.

That will likely change this season with the Saints riding an eight-game win streak and coming off a 51-14 blowout victory against playoff-hopeful Cincinnati.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days