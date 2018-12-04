Report: Saints owner Gayle Benson quietly pays off hundreds of Walmart layaway orders

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints, has reportedly paid off thousands of dollars worth of orders that were on layaway at a Louisiana Walmart.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that 408 orders were paid off at the Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street, much to the surprise of the customers who placed them. The store said the orders totaled more than $100,000.

Store management said only a few people had come into the store as of Tuesday evening to realize that their holiday purchases had been paid off.

"They're coming in, and they're calling their friends and family," Williams told the Advocate. "They're very excited. It's a good thing. It's a good thing for the community."

Gayle Benson took over the Saints franchise after her husband, and the team's previous owner, Tom Benson passed away earlier this year. The team is currently 10-2 and all but a lock for a playoff spot heading into the final four weeks of the regular season.