Report: Saints nearing deal with Adrian Peterson

NEW ORLEANS - Sources are reporting that the New Orleans Saints are nearing a deal with former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.

According to a report from WWL-TV, the NFL Networks media insider Ian Rapoport says that the Saints and and the 32-year-old former NFL MVP are close to a deal for the 2017 season.

Peterson, who has missed most of two of the past three seasons, is one of the all-time leading career rushers in the NFL. He has 11,747 career yards and averages 4.9 yards per carry.

Peterson was suspended from the league in 2014 amid child abuse allegations. He also missed most of the 2016 season after suffering a knee injury in the second game of the regular season.