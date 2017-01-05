Report: Saints clean house, fire Joe Vitt, several assistant coaches

Image: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - Former New Orleans Saints interim head coach Joe Vitt and several assistant coaches were fired Thursday, per reports by WWLTV.

Vitt, Bill Johnson, Greg McMahon, Stan Kwan and James Willis were all fired, according to WWLTV reporter Lyons Yellin. Vitt served as the assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the 2016 NFL football season. He previously filled in as head coach after Sean Payton was suspended following the BountyGate scandal.

