Report: Ron Roberts leaving Southeastern to take ULL DC job

Hammond, LA - According to reports Friday afternoon, Southeastern University head football coach Ron Roberts is leaving the program to become the defensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette.

ESPN's Adam Rittinberg tweeting out the news, where shortly after Roberts confirmed the move with a tweet himself writing, "Thank you to the Administration for giving me the opportunity! #LionNation #HammondAmerica I am forever #Grateful #LionUp."

Roberts coached the Lions to a 36-25 record in 6 seasons in Hammond, leading the school to two Southland conference championships in 2013, 2014.

Offensive coordinator Greg Stevens will take over as the interim head coach for Southeastern with his boss' departure Friday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m. Louisiana-Lafayette still has yet to announce Ron Roberts as their new defensive coordinator, as he joins first-year head coach Billy Napier for the Ragin Cajuns.