Report: Restaurant legend Ella Brennan of Commander's Palace dies at 92

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Ella Brennan, the matriarch of one of the south’s most celebrated restaurant families, has passed away at age 92, according to a report from WWL.

Brennan became nationally known for popularizing haute Creole cuisine at her family’s Commander’s Palace restaurant. She also mentored several well-known chefs.

Though Brennan had turned over day-to-day operation of the restaurant to her daughter and niece, she was still a presence and lived next door.

She was the subject of a 2016 memoir, co-written by her daughter, called “Miss Ella of Commander’s Palace: I Don’t Want a Restaurant Where a Jazz Band Can’t Come Marching Through." She was also the focus of an award-winning film, “Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table,” in which chefs, food critics, family and friends extolled her importance to the national restaurant scene.

You can read more on Brennan and her legacy by reading the full report from WWL.