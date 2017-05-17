Report: Removed Confederate monuments found in maintenance yard

87°
May 17, 2017
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ staff

NEW ORLEANS – Two Confederate monuments removed from their locations in New Orleans were discovered in a maintenance yard next to piles of trash Wednesday afternoon.

Tweeted photos from WWL-TV reporter Lauren Bale, showed the concrete base of the Jefferson Davis monument as well as the P.G.T. Beauregard monument. The Jefferson Davis monument was removed last week from its site on South Jefferson Davis Parkway. The Beauregard statue was removed Tuesday night.

The photos show the two monuments in plain view next to a pile of scrap metal. The exact location of the maintenance yard is not known at the time of this post. 

