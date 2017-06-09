Report: Removal of Confederate monuments cost city $2 million

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans city officials say it spent $2.1 million to remove four Confederate monuments throughout the city.

According to a report from WWL, the amount was released Friday and included security and logistics costs.

The city said $1 million of the removal costs came from budgeted city funds, along with $1 million from private donations. Deputy Mayor Ryan Berni said "racial extremists" forced the city to spend $710,000 on a safety and intelligence contractor.

According to WWL, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said no city funds would be used to remove the monuments. The monuments removed included Liberty Place and statues of Robert E. Lee, P.G.T. Beauregard and Jefferson Davis.

Berni stated no city funds were used for the actual removal, only for logistics and storage.