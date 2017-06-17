80°
Report: Rapper Juvenile in jail over $150,000 child support debt
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans-born rapper Juvenile is in jail after a judge found that he owes $150,000 in child support payments.
According to a report from WWL, the 42-year-old rapper, whose real name is Terius Gray, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center early Saturday morning.
Records show a civil court judge ruled in May that Gray must spend either 30 days in jail or pay his child support debt.
