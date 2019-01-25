Latest Weather Blog
Report: Rams player fined for controversial helmet-to-helmet hit that went uncalled in NFC Championship game
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints' now-infamous no-call saga continues.
On Friday, ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman was fined for the obvious helmet-to-helmet hit that went uncalled in the final minutes of the NFC Championship. The penalty would have given the Saints a first down near the goal line and given them an opportunity to run down the clock and make a potentially game-winning score.
NFL made an unofficial statement on the hit that Rams' CB Nickell Robey-Coleman delivered on Saints' WR Tommylee Lewis.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2019
NFL fined Robey-Coleman the amount of $26,739 for the helmet-to-helmet that was not flagged during the NFC Championship Game, per source.
Immediately after the game Sunday, Saints Head Coach Sean Payton said league officials admitted over the phone that the referees made a mistake by failing to throw a penalty flag on the play. Despite this, the NFL has not publicly admitted to the failure, prompting players and coaches to call for Commissioner Roger Goodell to break his silence.
