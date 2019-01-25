48°
Report: Rams player fined for controversial helmet-to-helmet hit that went uncalled in NFC Championship game

6 hours 23 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, January 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Fox Sports

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints' now-infamous no-call saga continues.

On Friday, ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman was fined for the obvious helmet-to-helmet hit that went uncalled in the final minutes of the NFC Championship. The penalty would have given the Saints a first down near the goal line and given them an opportunity to run down the clock and make a potentially game-winning score.

Immediately after the game Sunday, Saints Head Coach Sean Payton said league officials admitted over the phone that the referees made a mistake by failing to throw a penalty flag on the play. Despite this, the NFL has not publicly admitted to the failure, prompting players and coaches to call for Commissioner Roger Goodell to break his silence.

