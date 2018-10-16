Report questions New Orleans police homicide unit

Photo: Nola.com/The Times-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An internal investigation questions how the New Orleans Police Department homicide unit operated for several years.

Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reported the unit was led for nearly three years by an officer whose behavior was described by some as "shocking" and "vulgar." The results of the investigation released this month shows Lt. Jimmie Turner displayed inappropriate behavior while leading the unit on six occasions. The report also cites discriminatory behavior on two occasions.

Turner denies the accusations. He is scheduled to appear before a New Orleans Police Department panel for a pre-disciplinary hearing. He was reassigned in April, the same month the report was completed. The report says several detectives and sergeants, both African-American and white officers, think the unit suffered from a racially divisive atmosphere.

Other officers disagreed. Turner is African-American.