Report questions free Jazz Fest tickets for city officials

33 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 December 06, 2018 12:03 PM December 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The New Orleans Inspector General says hundreds of free tickets to Jazz Fest that were given to officials in city departments last year may be a possible violation of state ethics law. 

One official interviewed by investigators says departments have received free tickets to the festival since she started in city government in 1988.

The possible value of tickets given away last year topped $33,000.

Some officials said they knew the give-away violated ethics law. At least one said he threw the tickets away. Some said they gave them to workers with duties at the festival. Some went to employees for their personal use.

The report recommended that the city end the free ticket practice, and develop credentials for workers with official city business and the festival.

