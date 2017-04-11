Report: Prosecutor jailed crime victims to enforce testimony

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A new report says New Orleans prosecutors jailed at least six crime victims to make them testify last year, including a rape victim who was held for eight days.



Court Watch NOLA says judges approved at least nine other material witness warrants for victims, but those people couldn't be found.



The nonprofit wants District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro to reduce requests for such warrants, and to drop them entirely for sexual assault or domestic violence victims.



Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman says that since the group reported only one sexual assault or domestic violence case, Cannizzaro is surprised that the group "focused so much of its resources and attention" on the issue.



He says Cannizzaro is more concerned about the 55 killings and 204 shootings so far this year.