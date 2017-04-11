Latest Weather Blog
Report: Prosecutor jailed crime victims to enforce testimony
NEW ORLEANS - A new report says New Orleans prosecutors jailed at least six crime victims to make them testify last year, including a rape victim who was held for eight days.
Court Watch NOLA says judges approved at least nine other material witness warrants for victims, but those people couldn't be found.
The nonprofit wants District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro to reduce requests for such warrants, and to drop them entirely for sexual assault or domestic violence victims.
Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman says that since the group reported only one sexual assault or domestic violence case, Cannizzaro is surprised that the group "focused so much of its resources and attention" on the issue.
He says Cannizzaro is more concerned about the 55 killings and 204 shootings so far this year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lt. Governor Nungesser denies accusations from former museum manager
-
East Feliciana Parish residents left without water due to broken well
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: EBR COA Director avoids questions following WBRZ reports
-
River Center prepping for NCAA Women's Bowling Championship
-
Separate juries for men accused in Baton Rouge couple's murder