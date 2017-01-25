Report: President Trump's team highlighted La. projects on 'priority list'

BATON ROUGE – Deepening the Mississippi River could have a big impact on business at the port here, and while it's not a done deal, it appears the Trump administration would like to pursue the possibilities.

In a priority list of projects the Trump team put together after Donald Trump's November election, dredging the Mississippi was highlighted as a possible project along with replacing the lock on the Industrial Canal in New Orleans and work on the Causeway connecting either side of Lake Pontchartrain. More than $2 billion would be spent on the projects in Louisiana and would create about 1,300 jobs, according to the report uncovered and published by newspaper conglomerate McClatchy.

Reports on the list point out, it's not clear as to how far along the administration is in rolling out any of the work listed in the document or how it will fund such projects.

Trump's team believes only federal money is needed to complete the river dredging – deepening an area of the river ships use to make it deep enough for the largest ships sailing the Panama Canal.

