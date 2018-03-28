Report: Police chief stabbed in the face during arrest in Evangeline Parish

Zackery Deville (Photo: KATC)

TURKEY CREEK - A Louisiana police chief is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the face while arresting a man in Evangeline Parish Tuesday night.

According to a report from KATC, Turkey Creek Police Chief Robert Glen Leggett is in the hospital with critical injuries after the encounter. Authorities say Leggett was trying to arrest 24-year-old Zackery Deville for trespassing when the suspect began resisting.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's office says Deville was armed with a knife and stabbed the chief in his left cheek during the struggle.

Officers were able to apprehend Deville and he's now being held without bond on charges of attempted first-degree murder and criminal trespassing.

