Report: Pelicans GM Dell Demps fired

9 hours 10 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 February 15, 2019 11:21 AM February 15, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: USA Today

NEW ORLEANS - The Pelicans have parted ways with General Manager Dell Demps, according to ESPN.

On Friday, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said Demps had been fired after Thursday night win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The firing comes amid trade talks concerning Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

Wojnarowski added that owner Gayle Benson was "livid" when she saw Davis leave the arena mid-game with an apparent injury.

