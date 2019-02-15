Report: Pelicans GM Dell Demps fired

Photo: USA Today

NEW ORLEANS - The Pelicans have parted ways with General Manager Dell Demps, according to ESPN.

On Friday, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said Demps had been fired after Thursday night win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The firing comes amid trade talks concerning Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

Organization is discussing internal candidates for interim GM job, including David Booth and Danny Ferry, sources tell ESPN. Pelicans planning to be aggressive in marketplace to hire a high-level basketball executive. https://t.co/qYfoc5wqSB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2019

Wojnarowski added that owner Gayle Benson was "livid" when she saw Davis leave the arena mid-game with an apparent injury.