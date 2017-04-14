Report: pedestrian struck, killed off Gardere Lane

BATON ROUGE – A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed off Gardere Lane in Baton Rouge Friday morning.

According to Total Traffic, the crash happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Gardere Lane and Santa Rosa Avenue. Louisiana State Police are investigating the incident. Additional details are limited at this time.

The intersection is near the Baton Rouge Wastewater Treatment Facility off Gardere Lane.

Accident With Fatality: Pedestrian struck and killed on Gardere at Santa Rosa — WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) April 14, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available.