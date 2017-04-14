67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Report: pedestrian struck, killed off Gardere Lane

By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed off Gardere Lane in Baton Rouge Friday morning.

According to Total Traffic, the crash happened around 7 a.m.  near the intersection of Gardere Lane and Santa Rosa Avenue. Louisiana State Police are investigating the incident. Additional details are limited at this time.

The intersection is near the Baton Rouge Wastewater Treatment Facility off Gardere Lane.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available.

