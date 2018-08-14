93°
Report: Passenger shoots man driving in New Orleans CBD; police searching for suspects

1 hour 30 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 August 14, 2018 3:49 PM August 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - A manhunt is underway in New Orleans' Central Business District after a man was shot by another person riding in his vehicle.

According to WWL, the shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Gravier Street. The 35-year-old victim was reportedly crashed his vehicle into a building after being shot by one of three passengers in his vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The three passengers reportedly fled after the crash. Two of them fled south down Gravier Street while a third escaped through a nearby parking garage.

Police have set up a perimeter around the area and are searching for the suspects. NOPD asks that the public avoid the area at this time.

Check back for updates.

