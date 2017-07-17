86°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: Owners to sell Co-op Bookstore
BATON ROUGE – The owners of the Co-op Bookstore are planning to sell the store after several years in business.
According to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, the owner, Bob Prescott, and his brother are selling the store due to declining book sales and wanting to retire.
Co-op opened in 1933 and was formerly located on Chimes Street. The owners moved into its current location on Burbank in 2004.
A specific closing date has not yet been released.
Read the full story from the Business Report here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One year after shooting, Deputy Nick Tullier continues to show signs of...
-
WBRZ helps raise more than $56,000 for injured and fallen first responders
-
First responders join WBRZ for 'Unite for Our Heroes'
-
Baton Rouge church hosts 'Blue Mass' for law enforcement
-
SUV loses control, lands on St. Louis house