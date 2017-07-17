86°
Report: Owners to sell Co-op Bookstore

July 17, 2017
Source: Business Report
By: WBRZ staff
BATON ROUGE – The owners of the Co-op Bookstore are planning to sell the store after several years in business. 

According to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, the owner, Bob Prescott, and his brother are selling the store due to declining book sales and wanting to retire.

Co-op opened in 1933 and was formerly located on Chimes Street. The owners moved into its current location on Burbank in 2004. 

A specific closing date has not yet been released. 

Read the full story from the Business Report here

