Report: One student charged, two others suspended after reports of threats at Lafourche schools

LAFOURCHE- Three Lafourche Parish students are being investigated for making statements about bringing guns to school.

At South Lafourche Parish High School, a 15-year-old has been charged with terrorizing after allegedly planning to bring a gun to school to kill a teacher. According to a release, he was initially sent to a hospital for a mental evaluation but was released and later placed at the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility.

An eight-year-old at Lockport Lower Elementary told other students about planning to bring a gun to school. Investigators found the student did not have access to any firearms. The child was referred to the Louisiana Supreme Court's Families in Need of Services Assistance Program and released to the custody of his parents.

Parents at Larose-Cut Off Middle School were informed that a 12-year-old student made a statement about bringing a weapon to school. Investigators found that the student was not in possession of any weapons nor did he have access to any. He is currently undergoing a mental health evaluation.

All three aforementioned juveniles have been suspended from their respective schools pending expulsion hearings. Due to their ages, none of their identities can be released.