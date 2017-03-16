40°
Report: One person killed in early morning crash in New Orleans

March 16, 2017 6:14 AM
By: Courtney Allen
Image via WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles, local media reports.

According to WWLTV, the crash happened near Hayne Boulevard and Trapier Avenue around 5.a.m Thursday morning. Hayne Boulevard is now shut down in both directions between Crowder and Read streets.

A white SUV was involved in the accident, and reportedly came to a stop on the sidewalk. There was a large amount of debris on the roadway surrounding the SUV.

A second vehicle was also involved. The light-colored sedan flipped and came to a stop near a grocery store on Hayne Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates and check Twitter and Facebook for alerts.

