Report: one killed in multi-car crash on Lake Pontchartrain Causeway
NEW ORLEANS – The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway was closed for three hours Thursday morning as crews worked to clear a deadly multi-car crash.
According to WWLTV, Causeway Police say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Investigators an allegedly intoxicated driver was involved in the crash. One person was killed.
Reporters at the scene say the crash caused about 100 feet of railing to be damaged. The bridge has now reopened.
The U.S. Coast Guard was seen using sonar equipment to search the water near the crash.
