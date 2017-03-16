Report: one killed in drag race in New Orleans East

Image via WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Police are investigating a deadly crash on Hayne Blvd in New Orleans East Thursday morning, local media reports.

According to WWLTV, two SUVs were racing along Hayne Blvd near Tapier Ave when the two vehicles bumped and lost control around 4:15 a.m. Thursday. Both vehicles flipped and one person was killed.

Police say one of the SUVs was reported stolen around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night from Downman Road. Passengers in both cars fled the scene.

The crash closed Hayne Blvd for hours causing traffic issues in the area. There was also a large amount of debris on the roadway.

Read the full report on WWLTV.com