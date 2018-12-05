57°
Report: Off-duty Orleans deputy shot in attempted carjacking during trip to see mother

Wednesday, December 05 2018
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish Sheriff's deputy was reportedly shot in a carjacking attempt while he was visiting family Tuesday night.

The New Orleans Advocate reports 41-year-old Sergeant Delaney Jordan was in his car on Brevard Avenue when a masked man wielding a gun approached him. When Jordan exited the vehicle, he was reportedly shot in the back. The shooter then fled in an unidentified vehicle.

Jordan was reportedly visiting his mother Tuesday night. He was later taken to a New Orleans-area hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Authorities have not named any suspects in the shooting.

