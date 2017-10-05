80°
Report of gunshot prompts school lockdown Thursday
BATON ROUGE – Sounds similar to a gunshot heard in woods near a school caused a scare Thursday morning.
The Runnels School was on lockdown at the main campus after a sound was heard in woods near the school. The sheriff's office was called to investigate, the school said in a news release.
The lockdown happened around 8:30 Thursday morning.
“A substantial law enforcement presence was called,” the school said. A search proved nothing and operations resumed about an hour later.
