Report of gunshot prompts school lockdown Thursday

BATON ROUGE – Sounds similar to a gunshot heard in woods near a school caused a scare Thursday morning.

The Runnels School was on lockdown at the main campus after a sound was heard in woods near the school. The sheriff's office was called to investigate, the school said in a news release.

The lockdown happened around 8:30 Thursday morning.

“A substantial law enforcement presence was called,” the school said. A search proved nothing and operations resumed about an hour later.

