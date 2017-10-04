Report: North La water system now amoeba free

MONROE - The Louisiana Department of Health says a water system has tested negative for the presence of a brain-eating amoeba following a prior positive testing.

The News-Star of Monroe reported Tuesday that the North Monroe Water System tested negative for Naegleria fowleri after testing positive for it on June 29.

Greater Ouachita Water Company Secretary Philip McQueen says the company worked closely to implement a chlorine flush, which is the standard procedure to eliminate the presence of amoeba.

The chlorine used in the flush of the North Monroe Water System will be replaced with the standard chloramine treatment.

GOWC has also implemented a chlorine flush for the Lakeshore Swartz Water System as a precaution. That flush is expected to be completed by Oct. 20.