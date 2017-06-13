Report: NOPD investigating deadly crash involving ATV, dirt bikes

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving an ATV and two dirt bikes on Chef Menteur Highway that occurred Monday night.

According to police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Majestic Oaks Drive. Investigators say a Pontiac Grand Prix was attempting to turn onto Majestic Oaks Drive when it was struck by the ATV and dirt bikes, which were traveling at high speeds without headlights.

Police say the impact caused the driver of the ATV to be ejected, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the dirt bike drivers was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition. Another dirt bike driver, as well as the driver of the Pontiac, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and release the victim’s name after notifying the family.