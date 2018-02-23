Officials: Students involved in Southeastern University shooting that left two injured

73°
HAMMOND, La. (AP) - Southeastern Louisiana University says two people were injured after gunshots were fired on campus.

School spokeswoman Erin Cowser says the incident happened at 3 a.m. Friday near an assembly hall where basketball games and other sports events are held.

Cowser says it appears that students were involved, but it is unclear whether the two people injured were students. They were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Cowser says no suspects are in custody but that police have determined there was no "present threat" on campus. The school is located in Hammond, about 56 miles northwest of New Orleans.

