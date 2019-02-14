Latest Weather Blog
Report: Nine arrested on prostitution charges in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE - For more than a year, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office have been investigating instances of prostitution and human trafficking in the parish.
According to KATC, five area massage parlors were investigated in connection to the instances. Reports say three residential locations were also tied to the investigation.
“You have women who are being exploited in the flesh trade. That’s something we know that it happens world wide, we know that it happens in the United States. It’s unpleasant and people don’t like to talk about it, but all we can control is what happens in our community,” said Sheriff Garber.
Deputies arrested and charged nine people for their involvement. Along with the arrests, authorities seized $50,000, five vehicles, jewelry, business goods and records, and electronic devices.
The suspects arrested are as follows:
Xu Xiaoping -Prostitution by massage
Yuan Yuan Huang – Prostitution by massage
Lianxiu Li -Prostitution by massage
Xufang Ou – Human trafficking and pandering
Pingjuan Xia – Pandering
Houqin Tang – Operating a place of prostitution and pandering
Renjie Jang – Operating a place of prostitution and pandering
Zhao Chen – Operation of a place of prostitution and pandering
Chang Su – Operating a place of prostitution and pandering
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
