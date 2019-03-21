Report: NFL close to making pass interference plays reviewable

NEW ORLEANS - The National Football League is one step closer to expanding instant replay, but it still may not be the change Saints fans are looking for.

According to a report from 247Sports, the NFL's Competition Committee has built up enough support to adopt rules allowing for official reviews of pass interference and other personal fouls. However, the potential rule change would only impact plays in which a flag was already thrown.

A rule like that would have done nothing to fix the infamous "no-call" that seemingly robbed the Saints of an opportunity to go to the Super Bowl. The officials' failure to throw a penalty flag on an obvious pass interference play in the final minutes of that game has been lambasted by both local and national sports personalities as one of the most egregious missed calls in NFL history since January.

The fallout from that call has stirred a national conversation on the league's replay protocols, which can largely be attributed for the heightened talks surrounding reviewable penalties.

The debate is still ongoing and no definitive changes have been made at this point.