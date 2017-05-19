86°
Report: New Orleans street performer accused of 1974 Jacksonville murder

Source: WWL
By: WBRZ staff
Image via WWL

NEW ORLEANS – A street performer in the French Quarter is accused of an out of state murder that took place more than 40 years ago, WWL reports.

The New Orleans Police Department arrested 60-year-old Johnie Lewis Miller, known as Uncle Louie. Miller is believed to be connected with a murder that occurred in 1974 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Miller has performed as a human statue in the French Quarter for decades. According to WWL, Miller is known for wearing an Uncle Sam costume.

