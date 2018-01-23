Report: New Chick-fil-A set to roost near LSU

BATON ROUGE- Chick-fil-A may soon be gracing Baton Rouge with a new location along Burbank Drive, according to the Advocate.

According to the report, the ultra-popular franchise has bought a portion of land near the intersection of Burbank and West Lee Drive with the intention of building yet another restaurant in the capital area.

The land is reportedly in front of a 125,000-square-foot shopping center being built at the intersection. The Advocate also reports that New Orleans-based Atomic Burger is also planning to set up shop next door.

The fast-food giant has seven restaurants in metro Baton Rouge, along with licensed locations at the LSU and Southern University student unions