Report: Mother arrested after 7-year-old shows up to school high on cocaine

55 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 April 20, 2018 12:38 PM April 20, 2018 in News
Source: WDTN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WDTN

URBANA, OH — An Ohio woman is facing several drug charges after her 7-year-old son showed up to school with cocaine in his system.

Police tell WDTN that the boy showed up to class sleepy and somewhat unresponsive Monday. That's when school staff knew something was wrong.

At the hospital, doctors found cocaine in boy's system, which they believe he inhaled at home prior to coming to school. Several hours later, the boy's mother arrived at the hospital.

When she arrived at the hospital, police discovered she was under the influence of cocaine, meth and fentanyl. She said the boy was left unattended before school that day.

The woman was charged with possession of cocaine, meth and fentanyl. Police say more charges are likely to follow.

