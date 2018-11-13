Report: Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee dead at 95

Reports say Stan Lee, the man who co-created Marvel Comics has died. He was 95.

TMZ reports that Lee was rushed to a hospital from his Hollywood home early Monday morning. Family members reportedly said that Lee later died at the medical center.

Lee had reportedly suffered several multiple illness over the past year, including a bout with pneumonia.

Lee is credited with creating Marvel Comics with co-creator Jack Kirby. He went on to create famous characters like Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, Black Panther, Iron Man and the Avengers.

His fame was bolstered in the past decade as he made numerous cameos in the hugely popular Marvel film franchise.

He is survived by his daughter, who is 69 years old.