Report: Man struck by train on New Orleans riverfront

June 13, 2017
Source: WWL
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via WWL
NEW ORLEANS – A man was killed after he was struck by a train along the New Orleans riverfront on Tuesday afternoon. 

WWL reports the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. near where St. Louis Street meets the Mississippi River. 

The man hit by the train was found in between a set of train tracks. He has not been identified at the time of this post. 

According to WWL, officials say the train did not stop after it hit the man. 

