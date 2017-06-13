Report: Man struck by train on New Orleans riverfront

Image via WWL

NEW ORLEANS – A man was killed after he was struck by a train along the New Orleans riverfront on Tuesday afternoon.









WWL reports the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. near where St. Louis Street meets the Mississippi River.

The man hit by the train was found in between a set of train tracks. He has not been identified at the time of this post.





According to WWL, officials say the train did not stop after it hit the man.