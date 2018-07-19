Report: Man steals date's car, uses it to take another girl to drive-in movie

Photo: FOX13 Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man in Tennessee is accused of taking his date's car and using it to take another woman out for a night on the town.

According to a report from FOX 13, Kelton Griffin showed up at the victim's house for a date sometime this week. When he got there, he asked if he could drive her car because she 'did not know where he wanted to take her.'

On the way to their destination, Griffin allegedly stopped at a gas station and asked the victim to go inside and pick up some cigars. Once she was inside, Griffin reportedly took off in her vehicle, leaving the woman behind.

The victim says Griffin did not answer her calls and blocked her on social media. But, she soon got a tip that Griffin had also asked out her God sister on that same day and he was on his way to meet her at her grandmother's home.

By the time she reached the address, the two were already driving off in the victim's stolen vehicle. She got in touch with the her God sister who told the victim they were going to a Summer Drive-In movie theater.

Police soon showed up to interrupt Griffin's cinematic escapade and took him into custody. He was later booked on one count of theft.