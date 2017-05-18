Report: Man sentenced to life for New Orleans mall shooting

Image via WWL

NEW ORLEANS – A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting that took place in 2014 at the Oakwood Mall in New Orleans, WWL reports.

According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office, 28-year-old Gary Francois was sentenced to life in prison for charges of second degree murder without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Francois shot and killed James Vaughn while inside the Footlocker store in the Oakwood Mall on Christmas Eve in 2014. Police said Francois was waiting for Vaughn outside the store. He walked in after Vaughn made a purchase and shot him four times.