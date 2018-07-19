Report: Man dies after eating oysters contaminated with 'flesh-eating' bacteria

Photo:AL.com

FLORIDA- Officials say a 71-year-old man in Florida died after eating raw oysters contaminated with a bacteria that is known to eat away an infected person's skin.

The bacteria is known as Vibrio Vulnificus and is most commonly associated with eating raw or undercooked seafood, particularly shellfish.

According to AL.com, the man ate the oysters at a restaurant on July 8th and died two days later. Authorities have not released his name or that of the restaurant.

The Florida Department of Public Health says there have been 16 reported cases of Vibrio and three deaths so far in 2018. The state had 49 reported cases and 11 deaths last year.

The CDC says nearly 80,000 people in the U.S. become sick because of this bacteria and 100 people die each year.

After news of the most recent case, Florida health officials issued statements clarifying the bacteria and reporting popular waterways are safe.

"Florida’s beaches and waters are safe to enjoy responsibly if you take proper precautions. People with open wounds or weakened immune systems have an increased risk of infection. Vibrio Vulnificus does not pose a risk to a normally healthy person who does not have open wounds or cuts," the Florida Department of Health said in a prepared statement.