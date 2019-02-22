Report: Man confesses to serial killings of 4 women in New Orleans 10 years ago

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - A 48-year-old man has confessed to the killings of four women in New Orleans during an 11-month beginning more than a decade ago.

According to a report from WWL, Joseph Brant had previously pleaded guilty to the Aug. 11, 2008 killing of botanist Jessica Hawk inside of her Bywater home. He was indicted Thursday by an Orleans Parish Grand Jury on three additional counts of first-degree murder.

Brant, who was scheduled to serve a life sentence for Hawk's killing after finishing a prison sentence in Texas on burglary charges, confessed to three other unsolved killings in New Orleans in exchange for a promise that the death penalty would not be sought. In addition, he will serve out the rest of his sentence in a Louisiana penitentiary.

The District Attorney's Office said Brant made the confession in an interview with DA's Investigator James O'Hern after waiving his Miranda rights.

Authorities say two of the murders involved suspected prostitutes, while a third involved a 25-year-old social activist who was visiting New Orleans. The DA says Brant provided details of the killings that had not previously been made public and could only be known by the murderer.

You can read the full report HERE.