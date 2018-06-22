Report: Man claims he stole truck to see birth of his child

DUSON - A man accused of stealing a truck at a Louisiana casino swore he had a good reason for the theft: catching the birth of his child.

According to a report from KPLC, 30-year-old Rhett Page was arrested after he allegedly stole a truck from the L'Auberge Casino in Lake Charles.

The report says Duson police stopped Page after he was clocked going 78 mph in a 45 mph zone. When asked where he was off to in such a hurry, Page told the officer he was on his way to catch the birth of his child at Lafayette General Hospital, about 80 miles away from the casino.

Officers also soon learned the truck was not registered in Page's name but rather it belonged to a woman from Houston, Texas. When they contacted the woman by phone, she said she believed her truck was still in the casino parking lot.

Page reportedly admitted to stealing the vehicle but again claimed he was on his way to see his child being born.

He was booked on one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Additional charges are pending.

KPLC says the truck will be returned to its rightful owner.

Police did not confirm if Page did in fact have a child on the way.