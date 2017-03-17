Report: Man arrested for shooting, killing litter of puppies

Image via WWL

WASHINGTON PARISH – A man in Washington Parish has been arrested for shooting and killing a litter of puppies.

The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Shawn Glen Jones for shooting and killed five puppies with a .22 caliber rifle, WWL reports.

In February, a concerned citizen called the Humane Society to report that five puppies were left at an intersection in the parish. Tips eventually led officers to Jones who had a female dog that was the same breed as the puppies.

When police questioned Jones, he stated that he gave away the puppies but did not remember who he gave them to. He later admitted to leaving the puppies, but denied shooting them.

Detectives learned that Jones obtained a .22 caliber rifle before the shooting took place. Detectives believe Jones dropped off the puppies, went home to pick up the rifle and then returned to shoot them.

Jones was arrested on March 15 and was placed into the Washington Parish Jail with five counts of cruelty to animals. His bond has been set at $15,000.