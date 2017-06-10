84°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: Man arrested for fatal stabbing under New Orleans expressway
NEW ORLEANS - Police have arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman under the Pontchartrain Expressway Saturday morning.
According to a report from WWL-TV, the stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. under Highway 90 at the corner of Calliope Street and Loyola Avenue. Police say 49-year-old Jules Williams was arrested in connection to the alleged murder.
Police arrived on the scene to find the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baseball weekend at LSU is sold out
-
Animal shelter full; in need of more adoptions
-
Suspect says he killed unlicensed massage therapist after she tried to steal...
-
Mobile homes no longer allowed on property in Livingston Parish
-
Texting woman seriously hurt after falling through hole in New Jersey sidewalk