84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Man arrested for fatal stabbing under New Orleans expressway

2 hours 13 minutes 43 seconds ago June 10, 2017 Jun 10, 2017 Saturday, June 10 2017 June 10, 2017 3:56 PM in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Police have arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman under the Pontchartrain Expressway Saturday morning. 

According to a report from WWL-TV, the stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. under Highway 90 at the corner of Calliope Street and Loyola Avenue. Police say 49-year-old Jules Williams was arrested in connection to the alleged murder.

Police arrived on the scene to find the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. 

 

 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days