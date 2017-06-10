Report: Man arrested for fatal stabbing under New Orleans expressway

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Police have arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman under the Pontchartrain Expressway Saturday morning.

According to a report from WWL-TV, the stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. under Highway 90 at the corner of Calliope Street and Loyola Avenue. Police say 49-year-old Jules Williams was arrested in connection to the alleged murder.

Police arrived on the scene to find the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.