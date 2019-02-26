Report: LSU's Will Wade being subpoenaed in college basketball corruption trial

BATON ROUGE - Reports suggest LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade will soon be ordered to appear in court for a federal trial concerning illegal recruiting tactics.

Yahoo! Sports reports that preliminary notifications were sent to representatives for Wade and Arizona coach Sean Miller to appear at the April 22 trial.

According to the report, both coaches were known to have worn federal wiretaps while talking to Christian Dawkins, a former low-level agent runner. Dawkins was found guilty of multiple felony fraud charges in the first basketball corruption trial in October.

The NCAA previously investigated Wade's recruiting tactics shortly after he was hired back in March of 2017, with the NCAA reportedly traveling around the country to inquire on the coach's recruiting strategies. Since then, LSU has said there is no investigation into the men's basketball program.

The university said last February that it was prepared to fully comply with the NCAA and SEC.