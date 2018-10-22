Report: LSU placing metal detectors at student gate for Bama game

BATON ROUGE - LSU reportedly has plans to set up metal detectors outside the student entrance to Tiger Stadium for the Tigers' next game.

According to lsunow.com, LSU's ticket office says the university will have metal detectors in place for the Nov. 3 meeting between Alabama and LSU. Students are asked to show up 30-45 minutes early to account for the extra time needed for fans to place cell phones and other metallic items in a bin and pass through the detectors.

The metal detectors were first put to use at other gates outside the stadium back in September. The plan is to have the devices at every entrance to the stadium by next year to preemptively meet an SEC requirement due to go into effect in 2020.